52-year-old woman dies after pickup hits tree near Gretna

A 52-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Gretna on Saturday.

At 12:38 p.m., the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Gretna Fire and Rescue responded to the crash involving a Ram pickup on Westridge Road, which is north of Capehart Road, in rural Gretna.

Once there, personnel performed CPR on Julia Wynkoop-Wiley, the driver and lone vehicle occupant.

She was flown to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Wynkoop-Wiley was driving south on Westridge Road when she left the roadway at a curve and struck a tree.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

