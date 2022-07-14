54-year-old man dies in train-truck collision in Pottawattamie County

A Council Bluffs man died Wednesday when a grain truck collided with a train near Walnut, Iowa, in eastern Pottawattamie County.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office said 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon, the driver of the semitrailer truck, was killed in the crash.
Investigators determined that an eastbound Iowa Interstate Railroad train collided with the southbound truck about 2:30 p.m. near 500th Street and Rosewood Road. The train dragged the truck, which caught fire, approximately 150 yards down the track.
The traffic signals appeared to be working, deputies said.
Walnut is about 45 miles northeast of Council Bluffs.