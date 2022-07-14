 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

54-year-old man dies in train-truck collision in Pottawattamie County

  • Updated
  • 0

A Council Bluffs man died Wednesday when a grain truck collided with a train near Walnut, Iowa, in eastern Pottawattamie County. 

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office said 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon, the driver of the semitrailer truck, was killed in the crash.

Investigators determined that an eastbound Iowa Interstate Railroad train collided with the southbound truck about 2:30 p.m. near 500th Street and Rosewood Road. The train dragged the truck, which caught fire, approximately 150 yards down the track. 

The traffic signals appeared to be working, deputies said.

Walnut is about 45 miles northeast of Council Bluffs.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic footage shows an elephant and calf were saved from a manhole in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert