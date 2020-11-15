55th Wing retires cranky plane — dubbed 'Lucifer's Chariot' — in Offutt ceremony

“We hand-flew the aircraft all the way across Europe, through thunderstorms, to RAF Mildenhall,” Markham said. “THAT was an unpleasant experience.”

Maj. Tami Moses, a flight navigator with the 45th, said you can sweet-talk some planes into flying nicely.

“Then there’s Five Eight Two,” she said. “Five Eight Two is pretty angry. And if you’re angry with her, sometimes she will pull together and fly. Well ... sometimes.”

But, Moses said, the plane’s foibles kept flight crews on their toes.

“Every crew member had to bring their ‘A’ game,” she said. “We had to find new ways to fly an unsafe flight safely back to base.”

So, who was it who called Tail 582 “Lucifer’s Chariot?”

That would be the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron’s chaplain, Capt. Douglas Tupper, in his tongue-in-cheek invocation at the beginning of the retirement ceremony.

“We pray for one last safe journey,” he said, “but we fervently pray over the crew who has the honor of taking Lucifer’s Chariot to its final resting place.”

Tupper noted that Tail 582 had moved many crew members to prayer.