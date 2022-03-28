59-year-old Council Bluffs man dies in crash at Abbott Drive and Locust Street

A 59-year-old Council Bluffs man was killed and a school bus driver was injured Monday morning in a collision between a school bus and a car on Abbott Drive at Locust Street.

The collision occurred before 6:55 a.m. No students were on the bus, owned by First Student of Council Bluffs, at the time of the crash, Omaha police said.

James A. McCoy, who was driving a 2005 Acura, was pronounced dead at the scene. The bus driver, Kevin Downing, 43, of Council Bluffs, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center after he complained of pain.

Traffic to Eppley Airfield was diverted for about three hours as the Omaha Police Department investigated.

