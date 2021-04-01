$6 million interactive stingray exhibit to open Friday at Omaha zoo

The water is warm, the food cups are full and the stingrays are ready to make a splash when their new exhibit at the Omaha zoo opens Friday.

The zoo's $6 million Stingray Beach exhibit features a 22,000-gallon saltwater pool where visitors can touch and feed 35 to 40 stingrays. It also provides a more permanent home for the stingrays to flap their fins.

Stingray Beach replaces the zoo's seasonal stingray exhibit, and removes the stress of moving the fish every year.

"To not have to worry about the weather or having to move them to and from the aquarium in March is great," said Mitch Carl, curator of aquatics at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

It's also good for zoo guests, according to Carl.

"To have a 50-degree day and thousands of people here but the exhibit already shutdown could be kind of a bummer," Carl said. "To have this available to open up in the winter time is a great thing."

Dennis Pate, CEO and executive director of the zoo, said the new exhibit "gives people another reason to come back."