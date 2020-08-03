6-year-old boy, a triple organ transplant recipient, may be first child to die here of COVID-19

A 6-year-old Omaha boy suffering from COVID-19 has died, and he may be Douglas County’s first child to die from the virus.

Derryk Ramirez-Lopez was to start first grade this year at Jefferson Elementary School near 42nd and Vinton Streets.

Jennifer Schlapia, Jefferson’s principal, notified the parents of Derryk’s classmates of the boy’s death this weekend.

Derryk had faced serious medical challenges in his short life, including a triple organ transplant, she told parents.

“Derryk’s family tells us a recent COVID-19 diagnosis presented more than he could continue to fight,” she wrote.

“The Ramirez-Lopez family is in our thoughts. We have talked with them to share our sympathy and support during this time,” Schlapia wrote. “We know families at Jefferson Elementary form a tightly knit community, so please do not hesitate to let us know how we may support you or your student during this time.”

So far, no child deaths have been officially attributed to COVID-19 in Douglas County, said Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department. To this point, he said, the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in the county has been a person in their 20s who died last week, Rooney said.