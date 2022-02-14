60-year-old Omaha man killed in crash after his car breaks down on I-480

A 60-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash on Interstate 480 on Friday.

Omaha police responded to a crash on the Interstate at 12:25 p.m. Friday.

Darryl E. Griffin was killed in the crash, Omaha police said. He was driving a 1988 Pontiac 6000 sedan when it broke down in a traffic lane of westbound I-480 near 20th Street.

A 2012 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by Payden J. Kuhn, struck the Pontiac from behind.

The Pontiac's gas tank ruptured, causing the vehicle to catch fire, police said. Griffin was trapped inside the vehicle and died at the scene.

Kuhn, 28, was not injured.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.