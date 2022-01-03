61-year-old man identified as person who died in crash at 204th and Bennington Road

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver of a car who was killed in a crash on Thursday.

Timothy Harris, 61, a Washington County resident, was killed in a crash that occurred at 10:50 a.m. that day near the intersection of 204th Street and Bennington Road.

A witness to the crash who was headed north on 204th Street, approaching Bennington Road, told Douglas County sheriff’s deputies that she saw a sedan speeding east on Bennington Road.

The witness said the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and hit an SUV that was northbound on 204th Street. The crash caused the sedan to roll into a field.

Harris, the driver of the sedan, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead.

Juvenile passengers in the SUV, driven by Teri Jizba, a 68-year-old Bennington resident, had to be freed from the vehicle by fire personnel. They and Jizba were taken to Bergan as a precaution.

