$62,000 winning ticket extends lucky Omaha-area lottery streak

Somebody bought a $62,000 winning ticket for Monday’s Nebraska Pick 5 lottery game, the latest in a lucky streak for Metro Omaha lottery players.
The winning ticket was purchased at a Family Fare supermarket at 5019 Grover St. It matched all five winning numbers in Monday’s drawing: 2, 08, 22, 24, 34, beating odds of 1 in 501,942.
That ticket was sold exactly one week after Teri Faircloth of Omaha purchased a $66,000 winning Nebraska Pick 5 ticket at a Hy-Vee Drugstore in Florence. One of the two quick-pick tickets she bought matched that day’s winning numbers: 10, 12, 16, 18 and 36.
Faircloth’s husband, James, told lottery officials he had stopped by the store to scan the tickets and find out if they were winners.
He said the clerk’s eyes got very big. Then, quietly, she told him, “You won!”
The Faircloths claimed the prize on April 7 — their wedding anniversary. They said they plan to use their winnings to install a new heating and air conditioning unit in their Florence home.
A trio of western Iowans calling themselves “The Misfits” also won big last week, earning a $100,000 payoff playing a scratch-off ticket they purchased in Council Bluffs.
Alicia Bonham of McClelland, and Joshua and Terry Gunnarson, both of Marathon, bought a $10 “The Cash Game” Iowa Lottery ticket at a Casey’s General Store on Virginia Hills Road. They claimed the fifth of 12 grand prizes in the game.
Other recent winners:
- Danielle and Matt Czuba of Omaha won $20,000 playing the Nebraska Lottery’s “Supreme Cash” scratch-off games. Danielle said she plans to use some of the money to visit her family in Ireland, her native country.
- David and Denise Dowd of Omaha won $20,000 playing the “$1,000 Frenzy” Nebraska Lottery scratch-off games.
sliewer@owh.com; twitter.com/Steve Liewer