A 64-year-old man died Sunday following a two-vehicle collision that occurred when his vehicle went through a stop sign just south of Blair, Nebraska.

Ramon L. Gutierrez of Blair, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The two occupants of the second vehicle, who were both wearing seat belts, declined medical treatment.

Investigators determined that Gutierrez was alone and eastbound on County Road P26 in a 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck about 9:50 p.m. The pickup failed to stop at the intersection with Nebraska Highway 133 and was struck by a southbound Chevrolet Impala driven by Angelica Reinders, 44, of Blair.