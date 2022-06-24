64-year-old inmate dies in Sarpy County Jail

A 64-year-old inmate at the Sarpy County Jail died Friday.
Walter Hurley was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning, according to a press release from the Sarpy County Department of Corrections. The Papillion Fire Department responded and attempted to provide care, but Hurley was pronounced dead at 7:02 a.m.
Hurley had been held at the Sarpy County Jail since June 6 on various drug charges, including intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He was facing three felony counts and was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 28.
A cause of death has not yet been determined. According to the department, Hurley had a history of "chronic health issues."
A grand jury will be tasked with conducting an investigation, which happens whenever an inmate dies in custody.