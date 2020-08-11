$650,000 earmarked for Omaha-area TV ads to help GOP candidates Don Bacon, David Young

A Republican super PAC that aims to help GOP candidates for the House of Representatives pledged another $650,000 Monday on advertising this fall in the Omaha market.

The television ad reservations would benefit Omaha-area Rep. Don Bacon and former Rep. David Young of Iowa, whose districts are served by the Omaha media market. The money can be used on either race.

Both are in difficult fights with Democrats — Bacon with Omaha nonprofit consultant Kara Eastman, and Young with Rep. Cindy Axne, who ousted him in 2018. The latest advertising pledge represents just some of the money that national party groups are pouring into the competitive local races.

For example, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee recently reserved $305,000 in Omaha-area TV ad time. And the House Majority PAC, which is aligned with Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, has reserved more than $500,000 in Omaha to boost Democratic candidates.

The GOP group is aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. It had already set aside $700,000 for the Omaha area, but fund spokesman Calvin Moore said they were “doubling down on places where we think we can make a real difference.”