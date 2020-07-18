66-year-old man dies after falling in Missouri River in Dodge Park

A 66-year-old man fell into the Missouri River during a boat docking Friday night, was submerged for an extended period, and declared dead at a hospital.

The Omaha Fire Department managed to find him beneath the surface of the river as it runs past Dodge Park, said Officer Joseph Nickerson of the Omaha Police Department.

His name wasn't released as of early Saturday afternoon.

The emergency call came in from a person who had been with the man about 9:20 p.m. Nickerson reported that there was no reason to suspect foul play. "It appears it was an accidental drowning during boat docking," Nickerson said.

Evidently the man had been boating and fishing in the river. More information will be provided by the police department later.

The man was declared dead at the Nebraska Medical Center.

