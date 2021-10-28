68-year-old man dies in one-vehicle crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs

A 68-year-old man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 near the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification, according to a spokesman for the Council Bluffs Police Department. The crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. near the 24th Street exit.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was northbound on I-29, lost control and left the roadway to the right. The vehicle struck a collapsible barrier in front of a sign board and flipped onto its top.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Council Bluffs traffic unit at 712-328-4948.

