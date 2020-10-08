68-year-old man with dementia has been found after he was reported missing

5 p.m. update: Okhamafe has been found.

-------------------------------

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help to find a man with a history of dementia.

Imafedia Okhamafe was last seen in the area of the Nebraska Medical Center, which is near 42nd and Leavenworth Streets, at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The 68-year-old Black man was last seen wearing a hospital gown and dark pants. Okhamafe is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the University of Nebraska at Omaha Police Department at 402-554-2648.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.