$7 million project in Valley adds a 450-foot pedestrian bridge, trail system

  • Updated
A new pedestrian bridge in Valley allows pedestrians to safely cross a section of old highway and railroad tracks, essentially connecting area schools to the local YMCA. 

In addition to providing a safer route, the bridge and trail enhance Valley and western Douglas County residents' recreation and transportation options, said Eric Williams, natural resources planner with the Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District. 

The project, dubbed the Western Douglas County Trail, has been in the works for several years. Construction work started in earnest about two years ago, Williams said. 

The project has its grand opening Thursday.

The trail starts near Mallard Landing, a housing development south of Valley. It continues through the city and connects to the pedestrian bridge to the east of the schools. The bridge crosses the railroad corridor and East Reichmuth Road, which formerly was a two-lane highway. The bridge and trail then lead to the Twin Rivers YMCA. 

Valley bridge

Valley bridge 

The bridge, constructed in two segments, spans about 450 feet. The trail is about 1.5 miles.

The project cost about $7 million, of which 80% was funded with federal dollars. The remaining 20% was covered by the Papio-Missouri NRD. Williams said they worked closely with the City of Valley, DC West schools and the YMCA during the design process. 

It also represents Valley's first officially designated trail, Williams said. The success of this project, he said, could lead to expansion of the trail system in the city and western Douglas County. 

"It will benefit not just students but other members of the community as well," Williams said. "Everyone is glad to see it completed."

FDA panel recommends changing COVID shots to fight omicron this fall

