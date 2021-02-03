71 Open Door Mission staff, residents get COVID vaccines. 'It's a double blessing'

Open Door Mission CEO Candace Gregory felt a surge of relief as front-line staff members and shelter residents lined up Wednesday for COVID-19 vaccinations.

"I am extremely, extremely relieved to see many of our medically fragile residents 65 and over get the vaccinations," Gregory said. "It's a double blessing because our staff is getting some stability, and our residents can see that vaccinations are safe."

A total of 71 people were vaccinated Wednesday, about evenly split between staff and residents, age 65 or older, with underlying health conditions.

The homeless population is often fearful of medical procedures, either because of past experiences or misconceptions, said Gregory, who was among those vaccinated.

"Not everyone wants to get vaccinated for whatever reason, including mental health issues," she said. "We're hoping today will set a good role model for those that are fearful."

Students from the Nebraska Methodist College Center for Community Engagement, in partnership with Douglas County Health Department and overseen by instructors, administered the vaccines. Nebraska Methodist also brought its Mobile Diabetic Unit to the campus at 2705 N. 20th St. for health screenings.