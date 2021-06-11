71-year-old Springfield man dies when ATV rolls and pins him

A 71-year-old man was killed Thursday when the all-terrain vehicle he was riding rolled and pinned him.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Fire & Rescue were contacted at 9:20 p.m. Thursday about an ATV rollover along 120th Street just south of Platteview Road in rural Springfield. Emergency crews were notified that the rider of the ATV, Edward L. Smith of Springfield, wasn't breathing and that CPR was being performed.

A medical helicopter was called and landed at Springfield Platteview High School. Its crew assisted in treating Smith, the Sheriff's Office said. Despite the efforts of emergency medical personnel, Smith was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation determined that Smith was riding an ATV along a fence line on private

property near 120th Street when the ATV rolled, pinning him. He was found by friends and relatives who had been searching for him, as he had not been seen for a few hours, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

