78-year-old woman killed in four-vehicle crash in west Omaha

A 78-year-old Omaha woman died and two others were injured Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash near 144th Street and Eldorado Drive.

According to Omaha police, a southbound 2012 Toyota Tundra was traveling above the posted 45 mph speed limit when it struck a stopped 2017 Chevrolet Malibu just before 11 a.m. The Malibu then struck a stopped 2015 Chevy Equinox and a 2022 BMW 840i.

Patricia I. Brinkman, the driver of the Malibu, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The unrestrained drivers of the Toyota and Chevy Equinox were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with possible serious injuries. The restrained BMW driver was not injured.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Gerard Skutnik, 55, of Omaha. He is being treated for a fractured wrist. The other drivers were not identified.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

