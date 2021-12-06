80 years after Pearl Harbor, unidentified USS Oklahoma sailors are returned to Hawaii soil

Eighty years to the day after a brutal attack from the sky cut short their lives, the sailors of the USS Oklahoma may now, finally, rest in peace.

On Tuesday, the Navy will rebury unidentifiable remains from 429 sailors and Marines killed when as many as eight Japanese torpedoes pulverized the port side of the huge vessel while it lay at anchor on Pearl Harbor’s Battleship Row on Dec. 7, 1941.

The service marks the close of a six-year project by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to identify the 394 Oklahoma crew members who could not be identified in the aftermath of the attack — including 21 from Nebraska and western Iowa.

The re-interment ceremony will return a casket containing bones too small for identification to an empty grave at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, also known as the Punchbowl.

The Oklahoma Project, led by anthropologists at the agency’s Offutt Air Force Base laboratory and aided by DNA analysts in Dover, Delaware, resulted in the identification of 361 crew men.

“We are done making IDs,” said Carrie LeGarde, an Offutt-based forensic anthropologist who leads the project. “We have done everything we can, at this point, with what we have.”