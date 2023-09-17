Roughly every 10 seconds, Matt Davey and Pam Gardner used an ice cream scoop to scoop up ground beef and morph it into a meatball.

Once the meatball was shaped, Davey and Gardner placed it on a tray. And repeat. Until the tray is filled.

“It’s got to be perfect: eight across and 12 down,” Davey said Friday morning.

That symmetry on each tray, Gardner said, allows for the meatballs to be cooked in the most efficient manner.

The method has been practiced and refined in the 40 years the Tangier Shrine organization has hosted its annual spaghetti feed at its banquet hall at 2823 S. 84th St. in Omaha. With the latest edition of the feed being held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., club officials are expecting to serve a large crowd — anywhere from 3,000 to 3,500 people.

“That’s a lot,” said Frank Kroupa, co-chair of the spaghetti feed.

To feed the masses, Jim Hirl, who also co-chairs the event, said volunteers have prepared 9,000 to 10,000 meatballs since Monday. They also cooked about 600 pounds of spaghetti that will be served along with bread, salad and beverages.

“It’s really all you can eat. We’re not skimping,” Kroupa said. He added about 85% of the food for the event was donated.

People can pay $12 to fill their bellies. While the Shriners welcome people to use their banquet hall to eat their food and socialize, they also offer a drive-thru option. The drive-thru started after Shriners noticed people lined up out to the parking lot during the spaghetti feed’s earlier years.

“We never used to do a drive-thru,” he said. “It has really helped. We can do about 2,200 to 2,500 drive-thru (meals) and (host) 1,000 to 1,500 people in the building.”

A lot of work goes into the spaghetti feed, but the atmosphere at the banquet hall leading up to the event was very relaxed.

On Friday morning, about three dozen volunteers traded jokes and one-liners while they prepared the meatballs. About 200 volunteers overall assisted in executing the spaghetti feed.

“Everybody pitches in. You don’t hear anybody complaining,” Davey said.

The funds generated by the event not only help keep the lights on at the Shriners Center, they also help pay for the transportation for Nebraska children with physical disabilities to be treated at Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Shriners hospital network includes a satellite clinic in Boys Town.

While it costs a lot to carry out the Shriners’ mission to help the children, the cost is worth it to the volunteers.

“That’s what we’re here for,” Kroupa said.