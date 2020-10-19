90-year-old runs hat-making business from her room at Omaha nursing home

Lately, Merna Priestley has spent her days playing bingo, which is livestreamed into her room, and reading library books mailed to her door.

In the evenings, the 90-year-old woman sits in her chair, crafting winter hats on a small loom while reruns of “Law & Order” play on the TV in the background.

Priestley has been crafting and selling the hats — in baby and adult sizes — from her room at Good Samaritan Society near 129th and Q Streets for about eight years. Priestley’s hat business, like so many things, has been upended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She used to set up shop in the entry of the nursing facility, selling her wares to visitors and staff members. When the facility locked down because of the pandemic, staff members stepped in to help Priestley peddle her hats.

Priestley, who has lived in the facility for 12 years, already knew how to crochet and embroider thanks to her grandmother. When her children were little, she made doilies to set around the house. She said she has made so many afghan blankets that she has lost count. And every time she went to a bridal shower, she gave the couple a set of embroidered dish towels.