90-year-old runs hat-making business from her room at Omaha nursing home

Lately, Merna Priestley has spent her days playing bingo, which is livestreamed into her room, and reading library books mailed to her door.
In the evenings, the 90-year-old woman sits in her chair, crafting winter hats on a small loom while reruns of “Law & Order” play on the TV in the background.
Priestley has been crafting and selling the hats — in baby and adult sizes — from her room at Good Samaritan Society near 129th and Q Streets for about eight years. Priestley’s hat business, like so many things, has been upended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She used to set up shop in the entry of the nursing facility, selling her wares to visitors and staff members. When the facility locked down because of the pandemic, staff members stepped in to help Priestley peddle her hats.
Priestley, who has lived in the facility for 12 years, already knew how to crochet and embroider thanks to her grandmother. When her children were little, she made doilies to set around the house. She said she has made so many afghan blankets that she has lost count. And every time she went to a bridal shower, she gave the couple a set of embroidered dish towels.
In 2012, Gloria Mascher, the daughter of a friend and fellow resident, started teaching courses at Good Samaritan on how to craft hats on a loom. Mascher’s mother has since died, but before the pandemic, she still was visiting Priestley every other week so they could craft hats together.
“I’m really thankful for it,” Priestley said.
She made her first hat and sold it to a lady in the dining room for $5. She hadn’t planned on selling the hats, but it snowballed after the first sale. She makes about 75 hats each year, although one year she reached 100. Last year, she added baby hats to the mix.
So far this year, Priestley said she has made about 40 hats.
Priestley said she can knock out a hat in a day. But typically, she starts on a hat while watching TV in the evenings and wraps it up the next day.
“I don’t seem to be able to sit idle,” Priestley said. “I just have to keep busy.”
To help her sell the hats this year, David Castillo, Good Samaritan’s activity director, got wind of the project and helped make a video showcasing Priestley and her hats. The video was sent out to staff and family members of residents.
“It’s something we’re able to help her with,” Castillo said. “We’re able to do that with her and everyone else within our facility. Small or big tasks, we’re ready and willing to help.”
Castillo said facility staff have been trying to give residents a sense of normalcy, especially while the facility is closed to visitors. They have been able to livestream church services, cooking demonstrations, bingo and group exercise classes on residents’ televisions.
Priestley has been able to keep in touch with her friends and family over video chats on her iPad, which she bought with proceeds from recent afghan sales. She uses proceeds from hat sales — she charges $8 for baby sizes and $12 for adult sizes — to keep the mini fridge in her room stocked with staples such as pickles, cheese sticks, peanut butter and jelly. If she doesn’t like what’s on the day’s menu, she whips up a PB&J from her fridge.
This may be the last year Priestley runs her hat operations. Arthritis in her hands has made crafting the hats on the small, circular loom in her room more challenging.
She said this year’s batch of hats includes some of her favorites. She’s dabbled in using different yarn colors and adding pompoms to the top of the hats.
Facility staff are focusing on selling Priestley’s hats in-house. She said it feels good during the winter months when she sees staff members roll in wearing her hats.
“I say, ‘Well, I know where you got that hat,’ ” Priestley said.
A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart
There's the woman with MS who runs despite her diagnosis. The 7-year-old born without his left hand who plays baseball just like the other kids his age. The refugee who turned to Zumba to help her recover from cancer treatments. Check out their inspiring stories and others below.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.