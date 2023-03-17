In July 2021, John “Tom” Hagan was making a right turn onto 102nd Street from Nicholas Street when his Mercedes-Benz sedan hit a hole in the street near a sewer inlet. His right front tire was destroyed.

So Hagan filed a claim with the City of Omaha, saying the city was negligent for leaving the hole during a construction project.

It took about a year and some follow-up inquiries, but eventually the city agreed. It reimbursed him $250 — the cost of the tire, before sales tax.

Hagan was successful in pressing his claim, but the vast majority of other Omaha motorists who suffer pothole damage don't fare as well.

Out of 150 pothole claims submitted in 2021, Hagan's was one of three that the City of Omaha agreed to settle.

As of Monday, just 25 of 466 claims have been approved by the city since 2020. Some of those claims remain pending, but of the ones where the city has made a decision, 91% were rejected.

In all, the city has paid $10,522 in damage claims over the past three years. That's because state law generally protects cities from liability.

"It is an act of nature," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert told The World-Herald.

The city made a huge one-time exception in 2019, when it paid 914 of 2,380 claims by tapping its taxpayer-funded contingent liability fund for $324,276 in settlements.

Stothert said the deteriorated condition of the city’s streets necessitated that temporary shift in policy.

"I recognized several years ago that we were just chasing our tails with potholes because of the condition of our streets,” she said. “They were deteriorating so badly and we had not kept up with them in the past couple decades.”

The 2019 pothole season also was the impetus for a $200 million pavement maintenance bond proposed by Stothert that summer and approved by voters in 2020. Money from the bond issue has allowed the city to do street rehabilitation and resurfacing projects that are better than temporary patches.

"People will say ... it's just because we don't care, or we're not paying any attention to our streets. That just is not true," Stothert said. "We will repair them, but I want a permanent solution. A permanent solution is not filling a pothole with asphalt. It's resurfacing and rehabilitating that street."

Other than in 2019, the city's law department has long used the protections offered to cities under the state's Political Subdivision Tort Claims Act to deny most pothole damage claims. Each claim is reviewed with public works officials; since the city isn't exempt from liability if it fails to repair a pothole during a “reasonable” amount of time.

What's reasonable? Assistant City Attorney Mary Elliston said factors include weather conditions, time of year, where a pothole is located, the danger presented by the pothole and the type of repair needed. To a lesser extent, she added, the availability of manpower can also play a role.

A sample of pothole claims reviewed by The World-Herald found cases were denied for various reasons. Some were denied because the city found the potholes were only reported either the day the claim was made or just a few days prior. Thus the city argued that it didn't have a reasonable amount of time to fix the problem.

Other reasons for denial included incidents that occurred in a private parking lot, outside city limits or when the person who made the claim didn't own or lease the affected vehicle.

Hagan said he had a positive experience in making his claim.

“Their response was reasonable (and) to the point,” he said. “They did not necessarily always act in a timely fashion. However, they acted in a fair fashion and were responsive to follow-ups from me.”

Even though the city rarely pays damage claims, Stothert emphasized that city crews are working diligently to fill potholes six days a week.

When the city receives a pothole complaint, she said, “we get out there and repair them as quick as we can.”

A World-Herald review of city data found that requests for pothole repairs in the first two months of the year were the highest for that period since 2014.

In crediting the city's efforts, Stothert noted the Mayor’s Hotline has seen fewer complaints in recent weeks. Statistics provided by her office show pothole complaints had been running over 1,100 per week (over the previous two weeks), counting duplicate reports, before falling sharply last week to 353.

Stothert said she encourages people to continue to report potholes to the hotline, noting she has called in a pothole herself. A report to the hotline can be made online at omahahotline.com, via email to hotline@cityofomaha.org or by calling 402-444-5555.

