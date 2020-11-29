96-gallon carts expected to give big boost to Omaha's recycling program

He also wonders whether the trucks with automated arms that lift the carts will have trouble getting access to them in neighborhoods where lots of vehicles are parked on the street.

But he’s all-in on the recycling carts and ready to cast off the four green bins he’s used to put out his recyclables. He has long educated his three children about the importance of recycling and its benefits for the environment.

“I’m hoping to make the world better for them,” Irwin said.

***

Omaha at one time was far ahead of the curve when it comes to recycling, doing so before it became fashionable. The city in 1973 became home to the nation’s first curbside pickup program for old newspapers.

In 1996, the city launched its free curbside green bin program for other recyclables. Then a decade later, Omaha was among the first in the region to adopt single-stream recycling, allowing residents the ease of putting all recyclable paper and containers into a single bin without having to presort or separate them. That’s done at the processing plant.

But over time, Omaha’s curbside program grew stagnant.