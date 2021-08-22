98-year-old Omahan stays young volunteering and playing at Miller Park golf course

Look no further than Bob Walls if you want proof that golf is a game for all ages.
Walls, 98, spent Sunday morning at Steve Hogan Golf Course in Miller Park fixing divots and checking tee boxes that he's recently reseeded. The volunteer groundskeeper wanted the par-3 jewel of a nine-hole course in North Omaha to look its best for the second annual Bob Walls Invitational that benefits a youth golf program.
The invitational took place Sunday.
"Mr. Walls is an invaluable asset here," said Mike Rice, who oversees the golf course and is director of Living Well Golf Program for youngsters. "Here he is at 98 years old staying active, playing golf and playing golf well."
Walls, who has recorded three holes in one, shoots in the low 30s and has notched six rounds of 29 at the Hogan Golf Course since 2019. The winner of the first Bob Walls Invitational in 2019 — it was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19 — shot 28 with Wells just a stroke back at 29.
"I started golfing when I was 74," Walls said. "I had friends that I bowled with call me up and say, 'Why don't you walk along with us when we golf.' Well, I went and bought a set of golf clubs because I've always been athletically inclined. I've been playing ever since."
During a World-Herald video interview when he was 95, Walls said in that he plans to play golf until he dies. If he dies on a golf course, he said, he'll die a happy man.
"If I play a bad round of golf it doesn't frustrate me," he said. "It's a game, and when you play games you're supposed to have fun."
He arrives at the course early every day and prowls the fairways with his groundskeeping tools and golf clubs strapped to the back of a cart. If there are only a few golfers out, he gets in a few holes while he's working.
It's a regimen that he began in 1996, when the late Steve Hogan was the course manager. Hogan, Nebraska’s first African American PGA of America professional, died in November of 2008 after a long battle with cancer.
Walls helped mentor youngsters through Hogan’s Junior Golf Heroes and First Tee of Omaha. He's no longer a regular instructor, but he does admit to pulling a youngster aside and helping "straighten out their game" when he sees a need.
"I read lots of (golf) training books because I wanted to know how everybody did everything," Walls said. "My father would tell me, 'If you're going to be doing something, be the best.' "
Len Osby, who has known Walls for over 50 years, is in a foursome with Walls that plays every Wednesday afternoon. Walls, he said, still seeks perfection on every shot.
"I don't have the time to be be a perfectionist, but I enjoy watching him," Osby said. "He's a great guy."
Rice marvels at Walls' abilities. He also appreciates that Walls preaches the Living Well Golf Program cornerstones of "honesty, etiquette and courtesy" when talking to kids about the game he loves.
"He's mastered all parts of the game," Rice said. "The long game, the short game, everything. As an African-American, he is a great role model for a lot of these kids and he's always a wonderful ambassador of the game."
Walls spends his winters in Florida, where he builds and flies remote control airplanes. Coming home to Nebraska for a summer on the golf course, however, is the highlight of his year.
"I love working here," he said. "These people are like family to me. We're a pretty close-knit bunch and I get to play golf free. That's good."
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272