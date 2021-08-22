98-year-old Omahan stays young volunteering and playing at Miller Park golf course

Look no further than Bob Walls if you want proof that golf is a game for all ages.

Walls, 98, spent Sunday morning at Steve Hogan Golf Course in Miller Park fixing divots and checking tee boxes that he's recently reseeded. The volunteer groundskeeper wanted the par-3 jewel of a nine-hole course in North Omaha to look its best for the second annual Bob Walls Invitational that benefits a youth golf program.

The invitational took place Sunday.

"Mr. Walls is an invaluable asset here," said Mike Rice, who oversees the golf course and is director of Living Well Golf Program for youngsters. "Here he is at 98 years old staying active, playing golf and playing golf well."

Walls, who has recorded three holes in one, shoots in the low 30s and has notched six rounds of 29 at the Hogan Golf Course since 2019. The winner of the first Bob Walls Invitational in 2019 — it was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19 — shot 28 with Wells just a stroke back at 29.

"I started golfing when I was 74," Walls said. "I had friends that I bowled with call me up and say, 'Why don't you walk along with us when we golf.' Well, I went and bought a set of golf clubs because I've always been athletically inclined. I've been playing ever since."