Thousands gathered along South 24th Street in Omaha Saturday morning to take part in a festive celebration of Latino culture.

This year's Cinco De Mayo parade came over a week after the holiday itself. The celebratory atmosphere was alive and well at what organizers describe as Omaha’s largest and most diverse festival.

The parade has been a South Omaha tradition for more than 100 years now. After being cancelled in 2020 and delayed in 2021, this was the second year the parade and the entire Cinco De Mayo festival were back in full force.

From dancers to low riders and bands to motorcycles, the parade’s dozens of floats represented local businesses, organizations, schools and elected officials.

Mayor Jean Stothert walked in the parade, as did State Sen. Tony Vargas and U.S. Rep. Don Bacon.

South High School's band, spirit squad and cheerleaders walked in the parade and Bryan and Central High Schools were also represented.

Mariachi bands performed from truck trailers, a JROTC group stopped to do push-ups on the pavement, Union Omaha Soccer Club participants kicked a soccer ball back and forth with kids in the crowd and a group of horseback riders closed out the parade.

The parade took over an hour to make its way down 24th Street from D to L Streets. Both sides of the street were packed with parade-goers, including plenty of kids eager to collect candy.

One parade-goer described the parade as a “celebration of South Omaha,” while another said she appreciates how the parade entries represented Latino culture in different ways.

Jazmin Perez made sure to make it to this year’s parade to watch her sister walk as part of a local dance group. She said she enjoys the food at the Cinco De Mayo festival, but that the parade is her favorite part.

“I like how diverse it is,” she said.

The three days of Cinco De Mayo festivities in Omaha kicked off Friday night with live music, carnival rides, food and local vendors.

The festivities will run until 10 p.m. Saturday night and from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Other activities planned for Saturday were a dog contest, a health fair and children’s art activities, according to Cinco De Mayo Omaha’s website. A “Mass with Mariachi” and a free Zumba class are on Sunday’s schedule.

Photos: Omaha's Cinco de Mayo parade