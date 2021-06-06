A corgi champion is crowned after race at Horsemen's Park in Omaha

Dany and Marc Sisson didn’t know they had a champion corgi on their hands.

On a whim, the Lincoln couple entered their 1½-year-old corgi, Denver-Red, into Saturday evening’s first corgi race organized by Omaha Corgi Crew at Horsemen’s Park.

While some corgis meandered toward the finish line and a few veered entirely off course, Denver-Red sprinted with determination toward Dany Sisson as he outfoxed the other corgis to take first place in the event’s second heat in front of hundreds of fans in the stands and along the fences.

Not bad for a dog who never had any formal race training.

“Our only strategy was to try to figure out who he was going to run to the fastest,” Dany said. “Before the race, we went out into the backyard and did a few very short practices.”

It was a different story for Atlas.

The 6-month-old corgi owned by Maddelyn Bal had a mind of his own when he ran in the event’s first heat. “Ran” turned out to be a loose term, as Atlas was more interested in checking out his competition.

“He didn’t go straight,” Bal said with a laugh. “He went to the side to see other dogs.”