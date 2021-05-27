A diamond in the rough: Fancy gems, handbags easy to find at Sol's, but can you afford them?

Business owners will offer trucks, machinery and supplies as collateral to bridge the gap between projects.

“Gun guy” Randy Bartman at the 72nd Street store said people will pawn something even for a bus pass.

A man stood at the checkout counter at 120th and Center, hocking items he said will get him through the week.

A few feet away was a woman customer who declined to be named but said she likes the nice deals on the jewelry — even with surprising price tags of $12,000 for a ring and $16,000 for a men’s watch. Designer purses can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Sometimes designer items take a while to sell but the demand is there. Luckily, there’s a payment plan, the clerk shares, and all prices are negotiable.

“We want to be as competitive as we can with all the online stores,” Dineen said. “We want to give our customers the best price they are not going to find anywhere else.”

Prices for finer goods usually are 20% to 40% below regular retail, depending on the condition and year of the item. Some are “previously enjoyed” and some are new.