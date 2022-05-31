A few hot spots remain following three-alarm fire at chemical plant near downtown Omaha

A three-alarm fire that raged for hours Monday night in an Omaha chemical plant had been reduced to a few hot spots by Tuesday morning.

Only two Omaha Fire Department units remained at Nox-Crete, Inc., 1415 S. 20th St., as of 6 a.m., a department spokesman said. Area residents, who were evacuated from their homes, are being allowed to return, he said.

"It was a long night," Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. "We haven't had any injuries to civilians or firefighters."

Firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at Nox-Crete shortly before 7 p.m. The building already had been evacuated. The fire quickly accelerated to a three-alarm blaze.

Thick black smoke and heavy flames could be seen for miles from downtown Omaha, attracting hundreds of onlookers. People could hear several loud explosions from propane tanks in the building.

"Since the front of the building — part of it — collapsed, we had multiple propane bottles that exploded inside of the building," a firefighter at the scene said.

Omaha police evacuated neighborhoods from 13th to 20th Streets and Leavenworth to Martha Streets as smoke created a hazard in the area. The Columbus Community Center at 1523 S. 24th St. opened as a shelter for evacuees.

At the height of the fire, more than 2,380 OPPD customers between Leavenworth to Grover and from Ninth to 26th Streets were without power. Power had been restored to most of the customers by midnight and to all customers overnight.

Crews began by attacking the fire inside the structure, Fitzpatrick said, but eventually took up defensive operations after the fire penetrated the roof, causing the building to become structurally unstable. The building, valued at $456,200, is a total loss.

MUD, OPPD, Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Railroads assisted at the scene. For a time, trains were halted in the area.

Nox-Crete, according to its website, produces chemicals to keeping concrete from sticking to tools and forms. Its product line also includes bond breakers, liquid floor hardeners, joint fillers, sealing compounds and water repellents.

World-Herald staff writer Courtney Brummer-Clark contributed to this report.

