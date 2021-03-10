A firefighter with Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department died while battling brush fire

A firefighter with the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department died Wednesday while battling a large brush fire near Fort Calhoun.
The Fort Calhoun Fire Department confirmed the death in a tweet Wednesday night.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Ponca Hills Volunteer fire department," the tweet said. "Today they lost a volunteer firefighter in the line of duty who suffered a medical emergency during firefighting operations."
Several fire departments responded to the brush fire east of Fort Calhoun about 3:30 p.m.
The fire was determined to be under control by 6 p.m.
