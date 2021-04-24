'A great day for dog lovers': Omaha Parks and Rec hosts farmers market for dogs

"I haven't done an event since before COVID, so it's nice to be back," Thrasher said.

Erica Gjersvik took advantage of the Doggy Barket to not only let her dog Koda socialize, but herself, too. She said Saturday was Koda's first big outing since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring.

"It's so fun to see all the dogs and see people together," Gjersvik said. "It's a great day for dog lovers to get out, there's so much joy and happiness."

Michelle Skaff brought her corgi, Waffles, to the Doggy Barket. Waffles quickly made friends with other corgis in attendance.

"I love that he gets to be out here socializing and that there are so many local vendors. I can get him treats and some behavior tips," Skaff joked.

In case Skaff lost Waffles in the plethora of corgis, she broke out her sweatshirt with Waffles' face printed on it.

As the pandemic has kept both people and pets inside, some used the Doggy Barket to introduce their puppies to other dogs for the first time.

That was the case for Riley Throener, who brought her 5-month-old golden retriever, Nash, to Saturday's event.