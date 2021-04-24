'A great day for dog lovers': Omaha Parks and Rec hosts farmers market for dogs

Saturday afternoon was a dog lovers' paradise with canines of all shapes and sizes at the city's first-ever Doggy Barket, an event billed as a farmers market for dogs.
The event was held at Dewey Park, one of Omaha's newer dog parks. Located in midtown, the dog park opened in December 2019.
Sidney Moore, special projects coordinator for the City of Omaha Parks, Recreation and Public Property Department, said the event was originally planned for last spring as a grand opening for the park.
"Because it was in the middle of the winter we weren't really able to make it as big as something we wanted it to be," Moore said. "We initially were going to do this market last spring, and unfortunately with COVID we decided to go ahead and cancel it."
But this year, attendees and their dogs were welcomed with warm weather, room for their pets to roam and 16 local vendors and businesses to visit. Offerings included people- and pet-friendly snow cones from New Orleans Sneaux, dog training tips from Dog Gone Problems and more.
Leah Thrasher, owner of Omaha Dog Bar, said she was glad to finally be able to take part in an event following the opening of Omaha Dog Bar's first brick-and-mortar location in February.
"I haven't done an event since before COVID, so it's nice to be back," Thrasher said.
Erica Gjersvik took advantage of the Doggy Barket to not only let her dog Koda socialize, but herself, too. She said Saturday was Koda's first big outing since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring.
"It's so fun to see all the dogs and see people together," Gjersvik said. "It's a great day for dog lovers to get out, there's so much joy and happiness."
Michelle Skaff brought her corgi, Waffles, to the Doggy Barket. Waffles quickly made friends with other corgis in attendance.
"I love that he gets to be out here socializing and that there are so many local vendors. I can get him treats and some behavior tips," Skaff joked.
In case Skaff lost Waffles in the plethora of corgis, she broke out her sweatshirt with Waffles' face printed on it.
As the pandemic has kept both people and pets inside, some used the Doggy Barket to introduce their puppies to other dogs for the first time.
That was the case for Riley Throener, who brought her 5-month-old golden retriever, Nash, to Saturday's event.
"I love seeing all the dog vendors and how he is with other dogs," Throener said while reeling in Nash. "I wasn't expecting this many dogs and I think it's a great thing for Omaha. We needed something like this."