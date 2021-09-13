'A life of service': Former Omaha Mayor Mike Boyle dies at 77

Struggling through several setbacks after lung cancer surgery, Mike Boyle had a question Friday for his daughter who is a physician and a fellow member of the Douglas County Board.

His question to Maureen Boyle was: When’s the agenda for Tuesday’s County Board meeting coming out?

“He said he wanted to participate,” she said.

Mike Boyle’s mind was still good and his drive to do his part as an elected official was still strong, but his body gave out Monday morning after he was rushed to the Nebraska Medical Center the night before. Boyle died at age 77, ending a long career in public office that saw him come back from being recalled as Omaha mayor in 1987 to serve 24 years on the Douglas County Board.

The cause of death was complications from pneumonia that developed during Boyle’s recovery from the successful cancer surgery in August, Maureen Boyle said. His death came 2½ years after that of his wife, Democratic Party leader and longtime Nebraska Public Service Commissioner Anne Boyle.

The colorful, emotional, and usually affable Mike Boyle was being remembered by Republicans and fellow Democrats as a politician who wore his heart on his sleeve, fought for the little guy and strove to do his best to serve the public.