A list of Thursday closings in the Omaha metro area:
Creighton University Omaha campus -- closed
Douglas County Health Department WIC clinics -- closed. Services will be provided over the phone only.
Iowa Western Community College -- closed
Justice Center Development Corp. -- Thursday meeting canceled.
Lauritzen Gardens -- delayed opening until noon Thursday
Nebraska Methodist College -- closed
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium -- closed
Omaha Public Libraries -- closed until noon Thursday.
City of Omaha trash collection -- delayed one day. Thursday routes will be picked up Friday and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.
Papillion Sanitation -- closed. Trash and recycling routes will be delayed one day for Thursday and Friday residential routes.
Pheasant Point Landfill -- closed
Sarpy County Treasurer's Office -- closed until at least noon Thursday. Check sarpy.gov for weather-related updates.
University of Nebraska at Omaha -- closed
Check back to Omaha.com for more updates.
