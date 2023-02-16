A list of Thursday closings in the Omaha metro area:

Creighton University Omaha campus -- closed

Douglas County Health Department WIC clinics -- closed. Services will be provided over the phone only.

Durham Museum -- closed

Iowa Western Community College -- closed

Justice Center Development Corp. -- Thursday meeting canceled.

Lauritzen Gardens -- delayed opening until noon Thursday

Nebraska Methodist College -- closed

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium -- closed

Omaha Public Libraries -- closed until noon Thursday.

City of Omaha trash collection -- delayed one day. Thursday routes will be picked up Friday and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.

Papillion Sanitation -- closed. Trash and recycling routes will be delayed one day for Thursday and Friday residential routes.

Pheasant Point Landfill -- closed

Sarpy County Treasurer's Office -- closed until at least noon Thursday. Check sarpy.gov for weather-related updates.

University of Nebraska at Omaha -- closed

Check back to Omaha.com for more updates.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023