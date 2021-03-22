'A little shocking': Recent Ebola outbreak likely sparked by survivor, UNMC researchers suggest

Once the Senegal team shared the data, Catherine Pratt, an instructor in UNMC's public health college, compared the new genomes from Guinea to others from past Ebola outbreaks. The new ones were most similar to samples collected in the same region of Guinea in 2014.

In fact, the new genomes had 10 of the mutations that had occurred in the virus during the previous outbreak. That's not likely to have occurred on its own in bats.

"That means it's not a new spillover," Pratt said. "It's a continuation of the previous outbreaks."

The new genomes also had 12 additional mutations. If the virus had been transmitted from human to human since the outbreak ended, Pratt said, scientists would expect it to pick up about 20 new mutations a year, or more than 100 total.

The fact that the new genomes had only a dozen new mutations suggests that the virus was evolving at a slower-than-expected rate, suggesting that it had been hiding out in a survivor in areas of the body where the immune system can't reach it. That slower rate of evolution is a hallmark of persistence.

So far, Wiley said, the list of places where the virus has been found to hide include the central nervous system, the eye and the testes.