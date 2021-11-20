'A lot of people in need out there': Omahans give out free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

The boxes are packed at the Christie Heights Community Center in South Omaha. While many of the meals go to nearby families, some are delivered all over Omaha, said Tish Mendick, a volunteer who works for Police Athletics for Community Engagement.

In Omaha’s Benson neighborhood, River of Life Lutheran Church held its second Thanksgiving dinner giveaway Saturday.

The church started the giveaway in 2020 in response to the pandemic, said outreach coordinator Stacey Coffey. Volunteers distributed 200 meals via a drive-thru in the church parking lot last year. They planned to give away the same number of meals Saturday.

This year saw slightly slower registration for the meals, which Coffey attributed to difficulties getting the word out, rather than declining need. She pointed to news reports saying inflation will likely cause this Thanksgiving to be the most expensive ever.

River of Life intends to make its giveaway an annual event.

“It fills the need for food, but also for those looking to do good,” Coffey said, adding that some neighborhood residents who don’t attend River of Life have volunteered for the event. “People just really want to help.”