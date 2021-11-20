'A lot of people in need out there': Omahans give out free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

When members of a Masonic lodge in North Omaha started a turkey giveaway to help less fortunate families have a happier Thanksgiving, they handed out 20 meals.
On Saturday, seven years after that first charitable endeavor, lodge members served more than 200. Next year, they hope to serve 300.
“There’s a lot of people in need out there,” said Doug Gray, worshipful master of Rescue Lodge #4 of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Nebraska, the fraternal organization that coordinates the giveaway.
That need is being intensely felt across the city, and beyond, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt.
When the Omaha chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Association conducted its Thanksgiving meal giveaway in 2020, volunteers packed and distributed 75 boxes, each containing a turkey and other holiday staples. On Saturday, the number climbed to 100.
“We still had people calling Friday,” said Greg Gonzalez, deputy Omaha police chief and vice president of the local chapter of Latino officers. Volunteers ended up buying about a dozen additional turkeys Friday evening.
The association has distributed the free meals for at least 27 years, according to Gonzalez.
“Outside our uniforms, many of us are their neighbors,” he said of the desire to help the community, especially around the holidays.
The boxes are packed at the Christie Heights Community Center in South Omaha. While many of the meals go to nearby families, some are delivered all over Omaha, said Tish Mendick, a volunteer who works for Police Athletics for Community Engagement.
In Omaha’s Benson neighborhood, River of Life Lutheran Church held its second Thanksgiving dinner giveaway Saturday.
The church started the giveaway in 2020 in response to the pandemic, said outreach coordinator Stacey Coffey. Volunteers distributed 200 meals via a drive-thru in the church parking lot last year. They planned to give away the same number of meals Saturday.
This year saw slightly slower registration for the meals, which Coffey attributed to difficulties getting the word out, rather than declining need. She pointed to news reports saying inflation will likely cause this Thanksgiving to be the most expensive ever.
River of Life intends to make its giveaway an annual event.
“It fills the need for food, but also for those looking to do good,” Coffey said, adding that some neighborhood residents who don’t attend River of Life have volunteered for the event. “People just really want to help.”
Back at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Nebraska off Ames Avenue, vehicles trickled into the parking lot, where volunteers waited to cross-check the names with a list before grabbing a hefty box to load into each vehicle.
In addition to riding off with the makings of a tasty Thanksgiving dinner, many people also left with an expression of gratitude.
“It means a lot to those in need who don’t have the funds,” said Albert Crawford of Omaha as a volunteer loaded a box into his vehicle. “It really lifts the spirit.”