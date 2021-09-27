A&R Salvage is moving, and there's lots of Omaha history for sale

It’s almost easy to miss the turn into A&R Salvage and Recycling, tucked away in a valley at 28th Avenue and Vinton Street, just east of Interstate 480.

But glide down the hill, park your vehicle and take a walk through Omaha’s past.

Look beyond the rows of windows and doors, the piles of tires and pipes, the old pot-bellied stoves — and what some people might just call junk — and you’ll spot an old sign from Ak-Sar-Ben Racetrack, a huge light fixture from the old Witherspoon Mansion or cast-iron columns from several former downtown businesses.

“A lot of Omaha history is down here,” owner John Rapaich said.

Rapaich and partner Virgil Anderson have owned the business for 21 years, at the same site as the former RPM Salvage sat for another 20 years.

They’ve torn down buildings all over town and then transported anything they could save to the 10-acre yard.

Now A&R Salvage is moving.

The land has been sold to an undisclosed buyer, and Rapaich isn’t sure what is planned for the property.

“Progress,” he said. “We’re going to move on.”