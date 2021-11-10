 Skip to main content
A&R Salvage will hold liquidation auction after owner decides to close business
A&R Salvage and Recycling is liquidating all of its inventory after owner John Rapaich decided to close the business instead of moving.

“I didn’t get the property I wanted,” he said.

An auction will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday to clear out as much as possible from the 10-acre property at 2820 Vinton St. To see what will be available, go to theauctionmill.com.

Rapaich said auctiongoers will never see anything like this again. He said the parking lots are full of items hauled from such places as Ak-Sar-Ben, Union Pacific, M’s Pub and famous downtown buildings.

“History of Omaha, construction equipment, tools, houseware, barnwood, old timers and landscaping materials,” he said.

The business has been at its South Omaha location for 21 years. The land there has been sold.

“Yeah, it’s a sad deal," Rapaich said. "I’ll just figure out something else to do."

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

