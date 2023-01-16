A return to wintry weather expected by midweek in Omaha, eastern Nebraska

Wintry weather is expected to return to Omaha and eastern Nebraska this week, with snow on tap for Wednesday.

Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Sunday that the recent warming trend will continue Monday in Omaha, with a high of 45 degrees predicted. Temperatures will begin to drop in the afternoon, he said, with winds of 25 to 35 mph pushing the cooldown.

“We’re going to start off Monday a little bit on the warm side,” Fajman said. “There will be a frontal passage about noon, and there will be a small chance that the Omaha area will see some light rain.”

A winter storm rolling out of the southern Rocky Mountains of New Mexico and Colorado is expected to move northeast across Kansas and into Nebraska on Wednesday, he said. Forecasters will have a better idea of the storm’s track closer to the event.

“Winter storm systems are notoriously hard to predict this far out,” Fajman said. “Right now, there’s about a 60% chance of snow in the Omaha area (on Wednesday). If we get snow, there is about a 70% chance that we see at least 2 inches.”

Depending on the track of the storm, Omaha could even see up to 6 inches of snow, he said. The snow would contribute to a cooldown, with a high of 33 degrees on Thursday and 32 on Friday and Saturday.

A much weaker system could move across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Friday night into early Saturday, possibly bringing an additional inch or so of snow.

The low temperatures should be 24 degrees on Wednesday, 23 on Thursday and 18 on Friday and Saturday, Fajman said. “This time of year,” he said, “our highs typically are about 33 degrees, with a low of 13 degrees.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2023