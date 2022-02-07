A warm, dry week ahead for Omaha, which could raise risk of wildfires

A warm and dry forecast for Omaha this week could combine with breezy conditions to increase the risk of wildfires.
Precipitation appears unlikely through the next six to 10 days, said meteorologist Corey Mead of the National Weather Service in Valley. The February through April outlook shows equal chances of above-normal and below-normal precipitation.
Currently, Douglas and Sarpy Counties are not considered to be abnormally dry. But much of the state is, with severe drought conditions found in the Panhandle, southwest Nebraska and in Holt County near the South Dakota border.
The dry conditions have observers watching for the potential for grass fires, Mead said.
“Given the recent dry weather, we are focusing on the potential for fire weather,” he said. “Where there is a lot of dead grass, strong winds can make for easy ignition of fire fuels.”
“It’s going to be another nice day on Monday for Omaha,” Mead said. “The high will be in the 50s, and we expect warm weather to continue throughout the week.”
Mead said his pick for the best day of the week is Tuesday, with a high predicted in the mid- to upper-50s. A front will drop down from the north late in the day, with winds out of the northwest becoming gusty at 10 to 15 mph, he said.
“Then Wednesday will be cooler, but we’ll still have above-normal temperatures with a high in the upper 40s,” Mead said. “The typical high for this time (of year) is 36 degrees, so we’ll be well above that.”
High temperatures will remain in the upper 40s on Thursday, Mead said. Then another surge of warm air is expected Friday, bringing a high in the mid-50s.
“I think Tuesday will be the best day of the week because Friday is a little way off,” he said. “We’ll have to wait and see.”
10 unusual weather events in the Midlands through the years
March 23, 1913: Omaha Easter tornado
July 1936: Dust Bowl
Jan. 2-3, 1949: Blizzard
April 1960: Flooding
Jan. 10-11, 1975: Blizzard
May 6, 1975: Omaha tornado
Oct. 25-26, 1997: Early snowstorm
June 22, 2003: Supersized hailstone
Summer 2011: Missouri River flooding
Aug. 4, 2016: Lake Manawa waterspout
e@owh.com, 402-444-1272