A warm, dry week ahead for Omaha, which could raise risk of wildfires

A warm and dry forecast for Omaha this week could combine with breezy conditions to increase the risk of wildfires.

Precipitation appears unlikely through the next six to 10 days, said meteorologist Corey Mead of the National Weather Service in Valley. The February through April outlook shows equal chances of above-normal and below-normal precipitation.

Currently, Douglas and Sarpy Counties are not considered to be abnormally dry. But much of the state is, with severe drought conditions found in the Panhandle, southwest Nebraska and in Holt County near the South Dakota border.

The dry conditions have observers watching for the potential for grass fires, Mead said.

“Given the recent dry weather, we are focusing on the potential for fire weather,” he said. “Where there is a lot of dead grass, strong winds can make for easy ignition of fire fuels.”

“It’s going to be another nice day on Monday for Omaha,” Mead said. “The high will be in the 50s, and we expect warm weather to continue throughout the week.”