A week after Omaha windstorm, only 53 OPPD customers still without power

Almost a week after a tornado-strength windstorm tore through the area, the Omaha Public Power District has restored power to all affected customers.
Straight-line winds reached 96 mph early Saturday and caused 188,000 outages in OPPD's service area. That is 20% more than the previous OPPD record of 156,000 outages on June 27, 2008.
According to OPPD's outage map, 53 customers did not have power as of Friday evening.
All customers who lost power in the initial storm were believed to be back online as of Friday, OPPD said in a press release. The utility previously said it had hoped to restore power by Friday to 99.5% of customers who lost power during Saturday's storm.
Most of the remaining outages began Monday and were caused by trees, branches and infrastructure that was weakened in the storm and gave way, causing more than 5,200 additional outages, OPPD said.
More than 900 workers from OPPD and mutual aid support organizations were still in the field Friday working to clear trees, untangle and unbury wires and equipment, and make repairs. The utility noted that a single job could take hours, yet potentially restore power to only a small number of customers.
OPPD CEO Javier Fernandez said in a press release Friday that the district is "very glad to be very close to wrapping up work to restore power."
“Each storm event we face is unique, and we learn from every single one. We’ll learn from this event, and we’ll continue to get better,” Fernandez said. “Given the challenges this storm presented, I’m thankful we were able to restore power safely and with quality."
Those still without power are asked to contact OPPD at 800-554-6773 or oppd.com.
A volunteer team will mobilize in Omaha over the weekend to assist with storm cleanup, Mayor Jean Stothert announced Friday in a press release.
Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, will help with general debris removal, chainsaw operations, damage assessment and management of volunteers. The group will prioritize assisting elderly and disabled homeowners.
The team will arrive Sunday and remain in Omaha through July 24.
Those who need help from volunteers can call 211 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The city will continue operating its four debris drop-off locations until Friday, July 23. If possible, the city asks that residents deliver debris to the following locations, open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, 905 Elkhorn Drive in Elkhorn
- Hefflinger Park, 112th Street and West Maple Road
- Levi Carter Park, 3100 Abbott Drive, at the concrete boat ramp
- Al Veys Park, 6506 S. 60th St.
