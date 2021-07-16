A week after Omaha windstorm, only 53 OPPD customers still without power

Almost a week after a tornado-strength windstorm tore through the area, the Omaha Public Power District has restored power to all affected customers.

Straight-line winds reached 96 mph early Saturday and caused 188,000 outages in OPPD's service area. That is 20% more than the previous OPPD record of 156,000 outages on June 27, 2008.

According to OPPD's outage map, 53 customers did not have power as of Friday evening.

All customers who lost power in the initial storm were believed to be back online as of Friday, OPPD said in a press release. The utility previously said it had hoped to restore power by Friday to 99.5% of customers who lost power during Saturday's storm.

Most of the remaining outages began Monday and were caused by trees, branches and infrastructure that was weakened in the storm and gave way, causing more than 5,200 additional outages, OPPD said.

More than 900 workers from OPPD and mutual aid support organizations were still in the field Friday working to clear trees, untangle and unbury wires and equipment, and make repairs. The utility noted that a single job could take hours, yet potentially restore power to only a small number of customers.