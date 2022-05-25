 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AAA activates Tow to Go program for Memorial Day weekend

Nebraska and Iowa drivers who have had too much to drink this Memorial Day weekend have a backup option for getting themselves and their vehicle home safely. 

Drivers in Nebraska and Iowa who have no other options can access the AAA's Tow to Go program from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. AAA members and nonmembers alike can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246. 

“Driving impaired is not worth the risk. It endangers you and the lives of everyone else on the roadway,” AAA spokesman Brian Ortner said. “AAA urges people to identify a safe ride home before they party, but know that Tow to Go is available as a last resort.”

When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and the vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

AAA asks riders to please remember to tip their drivers. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

