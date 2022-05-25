AAA activates Tow to Go program for Memorial Day weekend

Nebraska and Iowa drivers who have had too much to drink this Memorial Day weekend have a backup option for getting themselves and their vehicle home safely.

Drivers in Nebraska and Iowa who have no other options can access the AAA's Tow to Go program from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. AAA members and nonmembers alike can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

“Driving impaired is not worth the risk. It endangers you and the lives of everyone else on the roadway,” AAA spokesman Brian Ortner said. “AAA urges people to identify a safe ride home before they party, but know that Tow to Go is available as a last resort.”

When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and the vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

AAA asks riders to please remember to tip their drivers.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.