AAA Nebraska expects number of Christmas travelers to rival pre-COVID era

Travelers are expected to hit the road over the Christmas holiday in numbers rivaling the pre-COVID era, a spokesman for AAA Nebraska said.

"We are expecting the third-biggest travel numbers over Christmas since we began tracking numbers in 2000," Brian Ortner said. "Just over 113 million people plan to travel (50 miles or more) for the holidays."

An estimated 102 million travelers are forecast to go by vehicle, he said. That compares with 108 million travelers in 2019.

Another 7.2 million people will travel by air, just under the 7.3 million who flew to holiday destinations in 2019. Roughly 3.6 million people will travel by bus, train or boat, Ortner said.

Those who opt to drive to their destination should be buoyed by declining gas prices. The average price of a gallon of gas in Nebraska as of Wednesday was $2.93, compared to $3.11 at this time in 2021. Iowa drivers were paying an average of $2.85 per gallon Wednesday compared to $3.03 last year.

"I certainly think the price of gas helps, but we saw large numbers of travelers when gas prices were higher for Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, too," Ortner said. "People were still driving, but the lower gas prices (now) are an extra benefit."

A winter storm bringing blizzard conditions and extreme cold is expected to produce dangerous travel weather to Nebraska and the region.

"I guess the biggest thing with the weather conditions is to plan, plan, plan," Ortner said. "We say if it gets too bad and you don't have to travel then don't travel. Keep up with the forecast and stay safe."

The National Weather Service office in Valley issued a winter storm warning on Wednesday that will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Friday. A wind chill warning also was issued and will remain in effect until noon Saturday.

The forecast calls for snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches in Omaha with wind gusts up to 45 mph. The wind chills are expected to be dangerously cold at 45 degrees below zero in central and southeast Nebraska as well as southwest and west-central Iowa.

The busiest travel day is expected to be Friday, Ortner said. The peak time for vehicles on the roads will be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"That's when people get off work, pack up and hit the road," he said. "As always, we remind drivers to take their time and be safe."

The Nebraska State Patrol advises motorists that become stranded to stay in their vehicle and call for help. Call *55, the Nebraska State Patrol Helpline, and a dispatcher will send aid.

Nebraska and Iowa drivers who have had too much to drink from Friday at 6 p.m. through Jan. 2 at 6 a.m. have a backup option for getting themselves and their vehicles home safely. AAA members and nonmembers alike can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

When called, a tow truck transports the impaired driver and the vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan and said only the driver and the car will be transported — passengers will have to find their own way home.

An Omaha law firm, Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf & Lathrop, is again offering its “Safe Ride Home” program this year. Rides are provided through Jan. 31 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. within Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

To access the free service, call 402-292-2222, press option 2 and tell the dispatcher you want the "Hauptman O’Brien Safe Ride Home." Rides also can be booked using the zTrip app on one's phone or by completing a form on the Uber app.

