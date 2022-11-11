Aaron Hanson poised to be next Douglas County sheriff

Although the latest batch of votes released Friday shrank the gap between the totals of the candidates for Douglas County sheriff, Republican Aaron Hanson still is poised to prevail.

As of Friday, Hanson, a sergeant in the Omaha Police Department's fugitive unit, had 50.2% of the vote, while Democrat Greg Gonzalez, a retired OPD deputy chief, had 49.3%.

The votes tabulated by Wednesday morning showed Gonzalez down 3,674 votes to Hanson. Included in Friday's release by the Douglas County Election Commission were about 11,000 ballots — a mixture of early ballots returned on Election Day and so-called resolution ballots, which are ballots that voting machines were unable to read.

The votes broke about 60% for Gonzalez and 40% for Hanson, allowing the gap between the two to shrink to 1,662 votes. But Gonzalez would need an overwhelming share of the remaining 2,800 provisional ballots to win.

Hanson said Friday he was honored to have the support of Douglas County voters and looked forward to being the next Douglas County sheriff.

"I appreciate all of the support I've received from leaders in Douglas County and from across the state and will work every day to keep Douglas County families safe," he said.

The results of the valid ballots left to count will be shared late next week, said Valerie Stoj, a spokeswoman for the election commission.

As the results now stand, the sheriff's race is the closest among countywide races. An automatic recount would be triggered if the margin is less than 1% of Hanson's total. The difference is currently 1.7%.

Gonzalez's campaign manager, Gary DiSilvestro, said the campaign is not conceding the race until all votes are counted.

"We appreciate the work of the Douglas County Election Commission and the high interest voters have in this race," Gonzalez said in a statement. "Out of respect for the voters, we will reserve comment until the final votes are counted next week."