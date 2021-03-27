About 100 attend Asian American solidarity event in Omaha; 'this city ... gives me hope'

When MaryBeth Cronkleton heard reports of a Chinese man being harassed with racial slurs while walking his dog in the Millard area, it was the "straw that broke the camel's back" for her.

In response to the Omaha man's experience and recent crimes against Asian Americans across the U.S., Cronkleton hosted a local event to allow people to educate themselves and stand in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Cronkleton said the number of hate crimes against Asian Americans has grown exponentially in the past year, which she believes can be attributed largely to racist rhetoric associated with COVID-19.

"I wanted to have this event to educate people on the fact that Asian American is such an overarching term and so many come from so many different countries, and we have different experiences and backgrounds," she said. "We shouldn't just be, like, pigeonholed and scapegoated for the coronavirus pandemic in America."

Cronkleton estimated that about 100 people attended the two-hour solidarity event, which began at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Hills Park. After listening to speakers, the group walked to 175th Street and West Center Road, where participants held signs to show support for the Asian community.