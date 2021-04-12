About 100 rally in Omaha to protest police shooting in Minnesota

Savon Williams is confident that Daunte Wright's parents gave the Minnesota man the same talk he received about interacting with police as a young Black man.

And yet, Wright is dead, becoming the latest Black man to be killed in an encounter with a police officer.

The officer who fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop Sunday in a Minneapolis suburb mistakenly thought that she was using a stun gun, according to a statement by the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

"We need more common sense," Williams said Monday night at a Black Lives Matter rally that drew about 100 people to 72nd and Dodge Streets in Omaha.

Williams, an aspiring photojournalist attending Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, said he's been stopped while walking to the store and been pulled over "for driving a nice car."

And even though his parents had "the talk" with him, he said he still feels unsafe around police. He said he joined the rally "to show people that even here in Omaha, Nebraska, Black Lives Matter."

Niss Rodgers said she was attending to lend her support as a Latina.