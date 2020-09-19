About 25 protest in Omaha after allegations of forced sterilizations at ICE facility

Wearing red-stained shirts and playing drums, about 25 people protested outside the Douglas County Jail on Saturday in response to allegations of forced sterilizations at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Georgia.
The group gathered at 2 p.m., decrying allegations in a recent whistleblower complaint that some women in the facility received reproductive procedures they did not ask for or did not fully understand.
Organizer Maghie Miller-Jenkins said that while it was not the first example of forced sterilization of racial and ethnic minorities in U.S. history, it needs to be the last.
Val Gaytan, another organizer, said forced sterilization is often the first step in a genocide.
"It's a way to send a message for them to not come here," she said.
Gaytan said she hopes that voters pay attention.
"I hope this is like, don't turn your eyes ... acknowledge that terrible things are happening in the world."
The Associated Press reviewed the medical records of four women and found that some procedures could be justified based on problems documented in the records. But the women's lack of consent or knowledge raises severe legal and ethical issues, lawyers and medical experts said.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
