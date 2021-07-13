About 28,000 OPPD customers remain without power Tuesday

About 28,000 OPPD customers remained without power Tuesday morning as utility crews work to restore electricity to houses that have been without since the storm moved through the area early Saturday morning.
"We're still on target," said Jodi Baker, an Omaha Public Power District spokeswoman. "Our goal still is to achieve 99% restoration by midnight tonight."
Extra tree-trimming crews have been brought in to clear branches from lines, Baker said. Fifty-five crews were working Saturday, she said, but 111 crews will be out and about Tuesday.
"Hopefully, with that added help, we can make more of a dent," she said.
One crew that was out working Monday was from Cisneros Tree Service, a South Omaha-based company.
Luis Cisneros said he was having trouble keeping up with all the phone calls. He started his own company two years ago after a dozen years in the industry.
With a crew of only six workers, he was prioritizing his regular customers and having to turn away business.
“I’ve never seen something like this,” he said. “If it’s a customer that I already know, I answer, but if I don’t know the number, I just have to ignore the call. The first day, I was getting 50 calls in one day, starting around 6 in the morning.”
Cisneros is removing tree debris from all over Omaha and in Papillion.
Saturday morning, he helped an elderly man who desperately needed to leave his home to get blood pressure medicine. Cisneros personally went over to clear a limb from his driveway.
His employees work from about 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until they’re exhausted. The work will continue every day for up to three weeks, he estimated, with months of additional work afterward.
“The guys work until they can’t. We don’t want to force ourselves,” he said. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
Cisneros recommended hiring a certified arborist, such as himself, to remove broken branches high up in trees, to assess the trees and trim them as needed to prevent future damage.
“Right now, people are trying to concentrate on the cleaning,” he said. “The arborist can tell you whether they can save the tree or not. If they can keep the tree, they have to do proper cuts.”
OPPD's website report from Tuesday morning said the work now "moves into back yards and individual outages, which is more complicated. In some locations, cleanup and repairs are taking more than 10 hours."
The 1% of customers whose power may not be restored by the end of the day have damage to their own electrical equipment, OPPD said, including meters that in some cases have been pulled from the sides of the houses.
bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann