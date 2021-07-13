About 28,000 OPPD customers remain without power Tuesday

Cisneros is removing tree debris from all over Omaha and in Papillion.

Saturday morning, he helped an elderly man who desperately needed to leave his home to get blood pressure medicine. Cisneros personally went over to clear a limb from his driveway.

His employees work from about 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until they’re exhausted. The work will continue every day for up to three weeks, he estimated, with months of additional work afterward.

“The guys work until they can’t. We don’t want to force ourselves,” he said. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

Cisneros recommended hiring a certified arborist, such as himself, to remove broken branches high up in trees, to assess the trees and trim them as needed to prevent future damage.

“Right now, people are trying to concentrate on the cleaning,” he said. “The arborist can tell you whether they can save the tree or not. If they can keep the tree, they have to do proper cuts.”

OPPD's website report from Tuesday morning said the work now "moves into back yards and individual outages, which is more complicated. In some locations, cleanup and repairs are taking more than 10 hours."