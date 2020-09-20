About 40 rally in Omaha for release of Ed Poindexter; 'he is not a threat to this society'

About 40 people gathered at the corner of Omaha's 24th and Evans Streets on Saturday before marching to Kountze Park in a show of support for Ed Poindexter, who was convicted almost 50 years ago in the killing of an Omaha police officer.
Organized by Preston Love Jr., an activist and write-in candidate for U.S. Senate, the gathering was meant to rally community support for the release of Poindexter, a model prisoner who is suffering from diabetes and other health problems.
Poindexter, now 75, was one of two Omahans convicted in the death of Officer Larry Minard, who died after touching a suitcase full of dynamite in 1970 amid of one of the worst periods of racial strife in Omaha's history.
"We want to ask for your help, that's why you're here, to let the governor and the Pardons Board know that the time has come," Love said. "Part of the change we need and part of the reform is to let our political prisoners go."
Ericka Payne, Poindexter's niece, was a baby held in her grandmother's arms when police came to arrest her uncle 50 years ago.
"(My grandmother) told them, 'If you're going to kill my son, you're going to shoot over me and this baby,' " Payne said to the gathering in Kountze Park. "I'm just asking you guys to write the Pardons Board to ask them to let him out."
Several present on Saturday had also pleaded for his release in June to members of the Pardons Board, which comprises Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen. Ricketts, who chairs the board, suggested that the group make an application for a compassionate medical release that the board could consider later.
In August, Ricketts rejected a request to expedite consideration of Poindexter's case. He said he did not think that Poindexter faces an immediate health threat.
Also, Ricketts said, there is a long backlog of cases waiting for consideration by the board, and he did not believe that a “line jump” for Poindexter was fair to others waiting for a hearing.
Payne is hopeful that the board will consider Poindexter's case in October.
"You can't talk about the overpopulation of the prison and keep this man, who is innocent, in prison," Payne said. "Please write Pete Ricketts and ask him to put my uncle on the Pardons Board agenda for October. He's in a wheelchair, he can't hardly see, he is not a threat to this society."
This isn't the first time a pardon or appeal has been pursued on behalf of Poindexter and his co-defendant, the late David Rice, whose first-degree murder convictions for Minard's death still generate strong emotions and controversy, as well as national debate over whether they received a fair trial.
Poindexter and Rice, who later changed his name to Mondo we Langa, were members of a Black Panther-like group based in North Omaha that was a target of an FBI program to disrupt and discredit such groups. Some, including Black activist Angela Davis and former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark, say the two men were framed with false testimony and planted evidence because of their political beliefs.
Rice died in prison in 2016, insisting on his death bed that he was innocent.
Others, including members of the Minard family, say that the judicial system has more than once affirmed their convictions and say that claims that they were framed are "completely ridiculous."
Author Michael Richardson, who worked in North Omaha at the time of the bombing, wrote in a book last year that Poindexter and Rice were framed for the murder by federal and local law enforcement officials.
The book says that the prosecution's star witness, Duane Peak, lied on the stand and that law enforcement planted evidence.
Peak, then 15, testified that he was acting at the direction of Rice and Poindexter when he loaded a suitcase with dynamite, planted it in a vacant North Omaha house and called police to report a woman screaming there. But in 2007, a voice expert who analyzed a tape of the phone call said it was "highly probable" that the deep voice on the call was not Peak, who was granted immunity for his testimony.
The Nebraska Supreme Court ultimately rejected a request for a new trial. After Richardson's book was published last year, both Ricketts and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine rejected requests to reopen the case.
In 1974, U.S. District Judge Warren Urbom overturned the convictions of Rice and Poindexter, ruling that police had illegally searched Rice's home. But their convictions were later reinstated on appeal.
In 1993, the State Board of Parole recommended that Rice's life sentences be commuted by the Pardons Board to a period of years, a necessary step to become eligible for parole. But the Pardons Board rejected the move.
On Saturday, State Sen. Ernie Chambers told the crowd of his own experiences with the justice system.
"I've been to jail, I've stood trial, I had to go before a federal grand jury. You all don't know anything about what I went through," he said, "I'm telling it to you now so that those of you who are determined to help Ed do it."
Love said he would keep fighting for Poindexter's release.
"Enough is enough" he said. "Ed Poindexter needs to be released from prison."
World-Herald staff writer Paul Hammel contributed to this report.
Timeline: The bomb slaying of Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard
Omaha police officer Larry Minard was murdered at the age of 29 on Aug. 1970 in a booby-trap killing. Two men — David Rice and Edward Poindexter — were convicted of the crime and handed life sentences in a high-profile case that has drawn much attention over the years.
