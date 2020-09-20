About 40 rally in Omaha for release of Ed Poindexter; 'he is not a threat to this society'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 40 people gathered at the corner of Omaha's 24th and Evans Streets on Saturday before marching to Kountze Park in a show of support for Ed Poindexter, who was convicted almost 50 years ago in the killing of an Omaha police officer.

Organized by Preston Love Jr., an activist and write-in candidate for U.S. Senate, the gathering was meant to rally community support for the release of Poindexter, a model prisoner who is suffering from diabetes and other health problems.

Poindexter, now 75, was one of two Omahans convicted in the death of Officer Larry Minard, who died after touching a suitcase full of dynamite in 1970 amid of one of the worst periods of racial strife in Omaha's history.

"We want to ask for your help, that's why you're here, to let the governor and the Pardons Board know that the time has come," Love said. "Part of the change we need and part of the reform is to let our political prisoners go."

Ericka Payne, Poindexter's niece, was a baby held in her grandmother's arms when police came to arrest her uncle 50 years ago.

"(My grandmother) told them, 'If you're going to kill my son, you're going to shoot over me and this baby,' " Payne said to the gathering in Kountze Park. "I'm just asking you guys to write the Pardons Board to ask them to let him out."