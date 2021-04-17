About 60 protest in Omaha, call for release of bodycam footage in November police shooting

About 60 people marched through the Old Market in downtown Omaha on Saturday night, their chants joining the sound of bar patrons and a musician who sang on a street corner.

The protesters walked from 11th and Howard Streets to the Omaha Police Department’s headquarters at 15th and Howard.

The rally, organized by the activist group ProBLAC, called for the release of police body camera footage of the shooting of Kenneth Jones, who was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer during a traffic stop Nov. 19.

Although the footage can be viewed by submitting a request to the Douglas County clerk of the district court, ProBLAC said in a statement that the policies were put in place “specifically to intimidate the public and discourage any kind of public oversight or accountability to the process.”

“How is this transparent if the footage can only be viewed on the terms of the county?” ProBLAC asked in the statement.