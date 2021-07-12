About 800 people working to restore power to the many Omahans still without

Frustration is growing for people heading into their fourth day without electricity and feeling overwhelmed by the jumbled logs, tree trunks and branches in their yards.
At the Omaha Public Power District, the CEO said he understands the frustration.
Javier Fernandez said OPPD is dealing with its largest power outage on record but is also restoring power at a record pace in its largest response ever to an outage.
Thirty more tree crews — about 100 people — were brought in Monday, supplementing the almost 700 people already working on the outage, he said.
"We know this feels very frustrating, no doubt about it," Fernandez said, acknowledging that people have medication and food going bad for lack of refrigeration.
As of Monday, the city's plan to limit curbside collection of storm debris to one week had not changed. Officials said they had no plans to follow Omaha's 1997 playbook and provide curbside pickup of large limbs and trunks. But starting Monday, the city did begin providing curbside pickup of small tree debris.
For this week only, residents can supplement their trash carts with yard waste bags and bundles of small limbs for pickup. People should expect the work to delay overall trash pickup.
At Al Veys Park on Monday, Todd Frans scoffed at the city's curbside pickup offer, as branches must be bundled into 4-feet sections that weigh no more than 40 pounds or gathered into paper sacks or trash bins.
"People don't have help," he said. "So I don't know how they're gonna (fare) without the city's more involvement. The city did it once before. ... They come by and pick up the big stuff. They should have this the same way."
At OPPD, Fernandez said downed tree limbs and difficult access slowed work Monday. He said by the end of the day, the utility was likely to complete repairs for about 90% of the 188,000 customers who lost power. The goal had been 95% restoration.
OPPD still hopes to approach its goal of restoring 99% of outages by midnight Tuesday, he said.
About 2,000 customers will take longer, in part because some of those customers will need to arrange for a private electrician to make repairs before OPPD can connect power lines.
Fernandez said the utility is documenting its work so that it can submit claims as part of an effort to earn disaster aid. Additionally, he said he has asked staff at OPPD to look for savings to lessen the financial hit from this outage.
Meanwhile, Jim Theiler, Omaha's assistant director for environmental services in the Public Works Department, said the city will review later this week whether to extend yard waste pickup.
"We're going to assess as the week goes on if there's a need to go further than one week," he said.
Many residents have tree trunks sitting in their driveways and yards that are larger than the city-imposed size limit for what FCC Environmental Services will collect. Some people have said they don't have the ability to haul such debris to a drop-off site, nor to pay a company to do so.
Theiler and Matt Kalcevich, the city's director of parks, recreation and public property, provided updates Monday at a press conference.
Mayor Jean Stothert had a prior commitment, according to her spokeswoman.
The city is asking people to put as much debris into their 96-gallon carts as possible before setting items at the curb. The automated arms on FCC's trucks that pick up trash and recycling carts each week aren't designed for other items, so FCC employees are manually loading brown bags and bundles into carts before lifting them into the truck. That extra work, and the extra material making its way into garbage trucks, is what may cause collection delays this week, the city said.
Workers from the city's Street Maintenance Division were expected to assist FCC employees starting Tuesday, Theiler said.
"We're trying to get these things done efficiently," he said.
Any debris that's being set at the curb or placed in carts is going to the landfill, Theiler said. Debris at the drop-off sites will be mulched, Kalcevich said.
Elmwood Park and its large, older trees likely sustained the worst damage of any city park, Kalcevich said. It remained closed to the public Monday. Kalcevich said it could be weeks before the city completes an assessment of the park and takes action "to put things in the best spot possible."
Other parks and facilities might be closed temporarily if city crews can't address problems quickly enough. Those decisions will be made with the safety of park guests in mind, Kalcevich said.
The golf course at Elmwood will remain closed Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, Kalcevich said.
Elsewhere in Omaha, the Spring Lake and Steve Hogan golf courses were closed Monday, but Kalcevich said it's possible that they will reopen Tuesday.
The pools at Elmwood, Deer Ridge, Camelot and Hitchcock Parks were closed Monday. Kalcevich said it's possible that they will reopen Tuesday or Wednesday.
He encouraged people to check local news sources and the city's website and social media accounts for updated information.
"With as many parks as we have, it's going to take a while to reach all of them to ensure that we've taken care of any of the immediate danger issues," Kalcevich said.
World-Herald Staff Writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.
