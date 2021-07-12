About 800 people working to restore power to the many Omahans still without

"People don't have help," he said. "So I don't know how they're gonna (fare) without the city's more involvement. The city did it once before. ... They come by and pick up the big stuff. They should have this the same way."

At OPPD, Fernandez said downed tree limbs and difficult access slowed work Monday. He said by the end of the day, the utility was likely to complete repairs for about 90% of the 188,000 customers who lost power. The goal had been 95% restoration.

OPPD still hopes to approach its goal of restoring 99% of outages by midnight Tuesday, he said.

About 2,000 customers will take longer, in part because some of those customers will need to arrange for a private electrician to make repairs before OPPD can connect power lines.

Fernandez said the utility is documenting its work so that it can submit claims as part of an effort to earn disaster aid. Additionally, he said he has asked staff at OPPD to look for savings to lessen the financial hit from this outage.

Meanwhile, Jim Theiler, Omaha's assistant director for environmental services in the Public Works Department, said the city will review later this week whether to extend yard waste pickup.​